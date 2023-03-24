HIGH COUNTRY — The High Country is home to several ski resorts, and though the influx of people during peak season may add to vehicle congestion and frustration levels for some residents, the impact of the resorts on the local economy is something to consider.

For the 2019-2020 season, the ski resort industry in North Carolina was found to have a total economic value of $228 million, according to the North Carolina Ski Areas Association’s 2019-2020 Economic Value Analysis. This study was prior to Covid, and it is expected that the next economic value analysis will show a big change in a positive direction, in part due to the pandemic, said Kim Jochl, vice president of Sugar Mountain Resort and president of the North Carolina Ski Areas Association.

