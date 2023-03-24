HIGH COUNTRY — The High Country is home to several ski resorts, and though the influx of people during peak season may add to vehicle congestion and frustration levels for some residents, the impact of the resorts on the local economy is something to consider.
For the 2019-2020 season, the ski resort industry in North Carolina was found to have a total economic value of $228 million, according to the North Carolina Ski Areas Association’s 2019-2020 Economic Value Analysis. This study was prior to Covid, and it is expected that the next economic value analysis will show a big change in a positive direction, in part due to the pandemic, said Kim Jochl, vice president of Sugar Mountain Resort and president of the North Carolina Ski Areas Association.
During those years, resorts saw a lot more people coming and going, but also saw a lot more people staying, building homes or simply staying at their mountain homes for longer, she said. In addition to the pandemic, those winters were “very cooperative” and provided wonderful conditions for the resorts, which also probably contributed to the heightened number of people at the resorts and in the area, Jochl said.
“Since the pandemic, people have rediscovered winter fun,” Jochl said. “Now that it’s behind us, (and) people are still coming.”
In a small town like Beech Mountain, seeing millions of dollars come in through direct receipts from the lodging industry is an indicator of how the local economy is impacted by things such as the resort, said Kate Gavenus, Community and Economic Development Coordinator for Beech Mountain. Beech Mountain Resort, Land of Oz and Overlook Barn are the town’s three largest attractions, which draws people to come to the area, stay a few nights, eat at local restaurants, shop at local stores and more, she said.
“Visitors do an enormous amount of good for us,” Gavenus said. “There’s two sides of it. We have to deal with the extra people, but they make living here better for us.”
Residents get to enjoy the shops, restaurants and activities that exist in the area because of how many visitors come each year, she said. Traffic is likely where residents notice the influx of people the most, but this is just temporary, with its worst being during peak ski season and the summer, she said.
“Knowing what good the visitors do for us and our economy far outweighs the temporary discomforts that we as residents experience sometimes,” she said.
Sugar Mountain Resort alone employs more than 500 people during its peak season, with around 100 more working in food service, Jochl said. Between Beech Mountain Resort and Sugar Mountain Resort, more than 1,000 people are employed by the ski industry in Avery County, Gavenus said. Though a lot of the work is seasonal, it’s mostly full-time seasonal work, she said. With both resorts doing more events year round, such as festivals, concerts, scenic chairlift rides, bike trails and more, the resorts are active seven or eight months out of the year, as opposed to just three or four during the winter.
Gavenus mentioned clustering, which is when a specific industry takes off in an area and other businesses pop up to fill the needs caused by that industry. For example, if the resorts ever run out of rental gear, there are numerous shops that sell or rent out equipment and clothing. Restaurants, lodging and stores begin to grow up around the industry in place, she explained. In Avery, the outdoor adventure industry is one that has taken off, with activities such as climbing walls, fishing guides, ropes courses and more being “anchored” by the resorts.
“Without the resorts, we wouldn’t be on anyone’s radar,” Gavenus said. “We live in a beautiful area, but we’re not really on the way to anything. We’re our own destination.”
SMI Snowmakers, one of the leading companies in snowmaking, held its annual sales meeting at Sugar Mountain recently, Jochl said. Resorts like Sugar are perfect examples of how impactful snowmaking can be, as it is a “lifeline” for resorts out here, making the resort a good place for the company’s meeting, she said. Bringing groups in for business purposes is just another example of how the resorts can impact the area and economy, she explained.
“Joe VanderKelen, president of SMI, said that without ski areas, the High Country would be a different community,” Jochl said, adding that she agreed with that statement.
Through providing events during the summer, the resorts are not only continuing their impact on the economy and keeping people working, but they are also utilizing their property to provide activities for the community and visitors alike, Jochl explained.
“Overall, alpine ski resorts have a positive impact on the quality of life in the parts of the state in which they operate,” according to the economic impact analysis from the North Carolina Ski Areas Association. “They provide a sense of community, civic pride, something that local residents identify with and are a part of, and other intangible benefits.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.