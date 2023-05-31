French awards

Trinity Witte, Mia Llibre and Annie Fowler earned national rankings.

BOONE — Watauga High School French 2 students Annie Fowler, Mia Llibre and Trinity Witte, and French 4 Honors students Ella Jennings, Kylie Broce and Alex Newmark are ranked nationally in Le Grand Concours.

Le Grand Concours is a national competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French. Students are evaluated for their written, oral and listening comprehension skills in French. More than 43,000 students in all 50 states competed in the 2023 event, which was the 88th annual event. The students are all students of Heather Tedder at Watauga High School.

