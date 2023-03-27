BOONE — Beginning in July, nearly 70 medical school graduates from across the United States will locate to Western North Carolina to participate in graduate medical education training programs through Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC).
Six of those residents will be based in Boone.
“MAHEC Boone is so excited for our next (and largest) class of six residents. As a group, our next class comes from diverse backgrounds, many from rural areas. They all share a commitment to training rural to practice in rural and underserved areas,” said Molly Benedum, MD, founding program director of the MAHEC Boone Family Medicine Residency. “Several have particular interests that align with the strengths of our program: full-spectrum family medicine, LGBTQ care, wilderness medicine, and addiction medicine.”
Announced on “Match Day,” March 17, as part of the National Resident Matching Program®, the entire cohort of new physicians were selected for residencies or fellowships in family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, surgery, maternal-fetal medicine, sports medicine, addiction medicine, addiction psychiatry, general psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry.
“Match Day is one of the most anticipated days of the year for us at MAHEC — as well as for medical school graduates across the country — as we collectively find out who will join our training programs over the next three to seven years,” said MAHEC CEO William Hathaway, MD. “Through residencies and fellowships under the tutelage of our stellar faculty here at MAHEC and across Western North Carolina, these learners will develop the skills necessary to become the next generation of caretakers for our mountain region.”
MAHEC has expanded its GME program offerings for the third consecutive year with additional residency slots and new fellowships. Over the next year, 217 physicians, dentists and pharmacists will train in more than 240 clinical sites across the region in a variety of settings, including Mission Health, Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System in Boone, Charles George VA Hospital in Asheville, and Broughton Hospital in Morganton.
The need is growing for quality, well-trained physicians. According to a study published by the Association of American Medical Colleges, a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians is projected in the United States over the next decade, with rural areas experiencing an even greater lack of health care professionals than those in urban parts of the country.
Programs like those offered by MAHEC provide exposure to practicing in rural communities and are essential for ensuring there is an adequate workforce to meet current and future healthcare needs. Historically, the majority of physicians trained in WNC establish permanent practices in the region.
About MAHEC
Established nearly five decades ago, MAHEC – Mountain Area Health Education Center – is a leader in healthcare, education, and innovation. Headquartered in Asheville with satellite offices in various locations across its 16-county Western North Carolina service area, MAHEC is the largest of nine Area Health Education Centers in North Carolina. With more than 1,000 employees, MAHEC’s mission is to recruit, train and retain the workforce needed to create a healthy North Carolina, with a focus on primary care in rural communities and those with less access to resources.
MAHEC’s 14-acre Biltmore campus is also home to UNC Health Sciences at MAHEC, an academic health center in partnership with UNC-Chapel Hill that includes programs from the UNC School of Medicine, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, and UNC Adams School of Dentistry. A private, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, MAHEC will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. For more information, visit mahec.net.
