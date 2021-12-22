BOONE — Before the Boone Town Council changed hands on Dec. 14, multiple items were addressed in the last few meetings of the town council.
One of the most significant items before the town council at its Dec. 8 meeting was the revising of the town ordinance on short-term rentals to regulate whole house rentals.
The amendment regulates whole house rentals, which means homeowners will no longer be allowed to rent out their entire house through a service like AirBNB, for example. The ordinance still allows renting of the entire house for up to two weeks per year. The ordinance does allow for homestay rentals, meaning community members can rent out a bedroom in the house through a service like AirBNB while they are staying there.
The amended ordinance will become effective on June 30, 2022, with additional time to come into compliance.
Boone Town Manager John Ward said town staff will consider using a company who specializes in all aspects of short-term rentals as relevant to identification, communications, permitting and enforcement of the new ordinance. Ward said using that company will require a budget amendment that will need to be brought back to council for final approval.
At the special Dec. 8 meeting, the town council also approved an amendment to an ordinance to create regulations for accessory solar energy systems and accessory and principal electric vehicle charging stations, Ward said.
The council also approved an amendment to modify the unified development ordinance to comply with Session Law 2021-138, which makes it so a municipality may no longer criminalize violations of certain local ordinances, including zoning and development ordinances.
October meetings
At the Oct. 19 meeting, the council approved the creation of a human relations commission. The commission’s goal will be to promote and improve human relations and equity among all citizens in the town. According to the town, the commission will work with town government and partner with communities and outside agencies in an effort to encourage and ensure diversity, fairness, equity and inclusion throughout the town.
The commission will have multiple powers and duties, including serving as an advisory board to the town council, and to study and recommend strategies for the prevention of potential human relations problems and for the promotion of good relations.
The town also voted during the Oct. 19 meeting to rename the Jones House Lawn the Mayor Brantz Park after discussions with the community following the council’s original vote to rename the North Street park after the mayor.
November meetings
At the Nov. 16 meeting, the council voted to amend the noise ordinance to note that, rather than receive four warnings, a business or person would receive two warnings in any 12-month period for violating the noise ordinance before receiving a citation.
The town council also discussed the current emergency order and mask mandate, but ultimately believed that it should continue the current state of emergency order and leave it to the next council.
The board then approved the townwide jurisdiction agreement for App State Police. With the renewal of the agreement, App State Police has the ability to operate outside of App State campus 1.) in pursuit of an investigation of a crime that happened on campus 2.) if a crime happened in the presence of an App State police officer that was an immediate threat to public welfare 3.) when specifically requested by the Boone police department.
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said at least two situations have come up where App State police have come upon an active situation and made an arrest while the agreement had been in place. Le Beau also said there were more than a dozen times Boone Police had requested App Police for assistance for various incidents.
The council approved renewing the townwide jurisdiction in a 3-2, vote with Sam Furgiuele and Dalton George voting against due to concern over liability over non-employees of Boone.
The council also approved a resolution honoring Dr. Ronald J. Stanley for the creation of Arborcrest Gardens and an honorary designation of Rivers Street as Chancellor Dr. John E. Thomas Thruway.
The new council, which first met and was sworn in on Dec. 14, will next meet in January.
