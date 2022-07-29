The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 11
ARREST: Danny R. Arnett, 62, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with second degree trespass/injury to personal. Arnett was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Levi C. Hicks, 34, of Newland, was arrested and charged with being a habitual felon and armed habitual felon. Hicks was issued a July 11 court date and a $125,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Shane V. Geoffrey, 45, of Boone, was arrested and charged with flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, a warrant for arrest for flee/elide arrest with motor vehicle, warrant for arrest for RDO and warrant for arrest injury to personal property. Geoffrey was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Remigio A. Arguello, 24, of Durham, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Arguello was issued an Aug. 3 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
July 12
ARREST: Rachel N. Walls, 39, of Vilas, was arrested on a failure to appear — unsupervised probation violation. Walls was issued an Aug. 5 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brian L. Hopson, 47, of Conover, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — trafficking heroin/opium. No bond or court date was listed.
ARREST: Megan T. Perry, 32, no address listed, was arrested and charged with second degree trespass. Perry was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ARREST: Corey B. Montgomery, 22, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, one count of possession of heroin, one count of simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance. Montgomery was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
July 13
COMMUNICATING THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 100 block of Cranberry Tr.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 31, of Zionville, was arrested on a warrant service Green was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $15,000 bond.
ARREST: Kisha Greene, 48, of Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property and failure to appear. Greene was July 22 court date and a $15,500 bond.
July 14
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny was reported in the 2200 block of Silverstone Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reporting in the 1500 block of Mabel School Road.
July 15
FLEE/ELUDE: Flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Rich Mountain Road.
ARREST: Michael Randall Luther, 23, of Texas, was arrested and charged with order for arrest/failure to appear consume alcohol by someone under 19 and order for arrest/failure to appear possess malt beverage by someone under 19. Luther was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Clinton E. Mahala, 39, of Creston, was arrested and charged with an order for arrest grand jury indictment habitual felon and order for arrest grand jury indictment firearm by. Mahala was issued an Aug. 29 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
July 16
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and Entering / motor vehicle and larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 600 block of Fallview Lane.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering / motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Boone Circle.
July 17
ARRET: Bobby G. Winkler, 54, of Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Winkler was issued an Sept. 2 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
July 18
LARCENY: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 900 block of Fallview lane.
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 600 block of Bryan Hollow Road.
July 19
July 20
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 8600 block of US Hwy 421 S in Deep Gap.
July 21
ARREST: James R. Kanupp, 33, of Wilkes, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, two counts of probation violations and one charge of second degree trespass. Kanupp was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $26,060 secured bond.
ARREST: Danielle C. Lacava, 39, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charge with order for arrest - second degree trespass. Lacava was issued an Aug. 5 court date and a $60 secured bond.
July 22
July 23
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 1500 block of Little Laurel Road.
ARREST: James W. Miller, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charge with financial card fraud. Miller was issued an Aug. 3 court date
ARREST: James M. Schmidt, 39, of Canton, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Schmidt was issued a Sept. 14 court date and a $60,000 bond.
ARREST: Deray N. Wood, 33, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Wood was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
July 24
ARREST: Thomas R. Voisey, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Voisey was issued an Sept. 9 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
July 25
BREAKING OR ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 4700 block of US Hwy 421 N.
ARREST: Danny R. Arnett, 62, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Arnett was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua J. Schill, 44, of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with second degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Schill was issued an Aug. 8 court date and a $2,500 bond.
ARREST: Chad R. Coldiron, of Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with all other offenses/probation violation. Coldiron was issued an Aug. 29 court and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jacob G. Shook, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with all other offenses/driving while license revoked. Shook was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
