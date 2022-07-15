The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 27
ARREST: Melton N. K. Wiliams, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Williams was issued a July 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jerry L. Oakley, 51, of Vilas, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of assault on a female. Oakley was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $700 secured bond.
ARREST: Elizabeth A. Plummer, 20, of Charlotte, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing appear. Plummer was issued a July 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
June 28
ARREST: Kassandra C. Villanueva, 25, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and injury to personal property. Villanueva was issued an Aug. 12 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Timothy D. Carter, 36, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with larceny, driving while license revoked, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter was issued a July 13 court date and a $36,000 secured bond.
June 29
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 7000 block of Old U.S. 421 South in Deep Gap.
June 30
CITATION: Tiffany Puett, 46, of Vilas, was issued a cited on a charge of injury to personal property. Puett was issued an Aug. 4 court date.
July 1
ARREST: Joseph C. Butler, 36, of Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Butler was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Justin C. Moore, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and possession of methamphetamine. Moore was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Abigail R. Demaria, 22, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of simple assault. Demaria was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
July 2
ARREST: Andrew B. Howser, 23, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Howser was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael F. Laird, 49, of Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Laird was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kenneth L. Summers, 33, of Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Summers was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Cody E. Holmes, 37, of Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Holmes was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Candido S. Luno, 30, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Luno was issued an Aug. 23 court date and was released on a written promise.
July 3
ARREST: William T. Hall II, 53, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked.
ARREST: David B. Woodring, 55, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Woodring was issued an Aug. 23 court date and no bond.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 700 block of Flannery Fork Road in Blowing Rock.
July 4
ARREST: Kayla B. Sarrious, 36, of Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant service for two non-Watauga County warrants. Sarrious was issued a July 11 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Paul K. Fowlkes, 27, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear. Fowlkes was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
July 5
ARREST: Donald D. Ellison, 45, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of a probation violation. No court date or bond amount were listed.
ARREST: Colt T. Stone, 24, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear. Stone was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christian N. Pennell, 25, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. Pennell was issued an Aug. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Safecracking and breaking and entering were reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 105 South in Boone.
July 7
ARREST: William L. Davis, 48, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, violating a domestic violence protection order and failing to appear. Davis was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Douglas T. Greene, 50, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear. Greene was issued a July 21 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher L. V. Strickland, 34, no address listed, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, inhaling toxic vapors and possession of toxic vapors. Strickland was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Samantha O. Pearson, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Pearson was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $7,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Miguel Garcia-Bonilla, 29, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Garcia-Bonilla was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
July 8
ARREST: Tiawan R. Grimes, 40, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of larceny. Grimes was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Larry C. Fenner, 29, of Rutherford, was arrested on orders for arrest on charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Fenner was issued a July 27 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeffery A. Lane, 33, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Lane was issued a Sept. 7 court date and no bond.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Dark Hollow Road in Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery were reported in the 300 block of Deerfield Road in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a security camera was reported in the 300 block of Arnett Hollow Road in Vilas.
July 9
ARREST: Danny R. Arnett, 62, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with two counts of communicating threats. Arnett was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
CITATION: Kimberly Harmon, 27, of Zionville, was issued a citation on a charge of simple assault. Harmon was issued an Aug. 12 court date.
July 10
ARREST: Dustin C. Jones, 29, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Jones was issued an Aug. 5 court date and a $63,500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.