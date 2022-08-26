The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 15
Aug. 15
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 1100 block of Buffalo Nvno.
ARREST: Matthew W. Rivers, 36, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Rivers was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 17
LARCENY: Larceny of motor fuel was reported in the 4400 block of US Hwy 421 North.
ARREST: Amadeo A. Escobar, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with order for arrest driving while license revoked. Escobar was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a secured $1,500 bond.
Aug. 18
ARREST: Robert E. Sprouse, 32, of Morganton, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a female. Sprouse was issued a Sept. 19 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Aug. 19
ARREST: Justin L. Cox, 31, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to appear/non-support. Cox was issued an Aug. 24 court date and a $200 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 31, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with one count breaking or entering, one count breaking or entering, larceny (felony) and larceny (misdemeanor). Green was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $8,000 secured bond.
Aug. 21
LARCENY: Larceny of a registration number plate was reported in the 7800 block of Old 421 South.
