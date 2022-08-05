The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 26
ARREST: Ryan Shreve, 20, of Boone, was arrested on a charge of all other offenses/warrant. Shreve was issued an Aug. 22 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Justin L. Cox, 31, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with child support. No court date was listed. Cox was issued a $100 bond.
ARREST: Lisa A. Sawyer, 51, of Boone, was arrested on a probation violation. Sawyer was issued an Aug. 29 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
July 27
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1200 block of Laurel Fork Road in Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of the NC Hwy 105 Bypass.
ARREST: Gary E. Potter II, 35, of Todd, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, assault on a government official/employee, resisting a public officer and communicating threats. Potter was issued a Sept. 23 court date. No bond was issued.
July 28
ARREST: Albino J. Hernandez, 31, of Winston Salem, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and no operators license. Hernandez was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
July 29
UNATTENDED DEATH: A unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering a building was reported 100 block of Campground Road in Vilas.
ARREST: Cory D. Robbins, 45, of Boone, was arrested and charged with order for arrest – failure to appear. No court date was listed. Robbins was issued a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Gary E. Potter II, 35, of Todd, was arrested and charged with warrant for arrest – simple assault. Potter was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
July 30
ARREST: Michael L. Greever, 39, of Trade, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after break/enter, larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. Greever was issued an Aug. 23 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: George N. Foster, 32, of Boone, was arrested and charged with child support. Foster was issued an Aug. 22 court date and a $1,860 secured bond.
July 31
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported at the KOA Campground off Ray Brown.
ARREST: John H. Potter, 37, of Todd, was arrested and charged with all other offenses probation warrant. Potter was issued an Aug. 29 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
