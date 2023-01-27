The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 17
OTHER: All other offenses was reported in Deep Gap.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 5600 block of Bamboo Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and motor vehicle theft was reported in the 300 block of Old 421 S.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the area of Elk Creek Road and Jakes Mountain Road.
ARREST: Barry L. Oliver, 58, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. Oliver was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Justin M. Matheson, 37, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Matheson was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $300 secured bond.
Jan. 18
ARREST: Brent D. Lewis, 29, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis was issued a Feb. 17 court date and driving while license revoked.
ARREST: Chelsea L. Owens, 35, of Damascus, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a fictitious tag. Owens was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 19
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and larceny was reported in the 400 block of Greer Lane.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Leon Coffey Road.
ARREST: Naquean M. Johnson, 36, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations, felony possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer and order for arrest - (f) PWISD marijuana/9(f) possession of. Johnson was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Jan. 20
ARREST: Lea D. Harmon, 37, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harmon was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Alfredo T. Escobar, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with child support. Escobar was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $756 secured bond.
Jan. 22
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1100 block of Beaver Dam Road.
Jan. 23
ARREST: James M. Schmidt, 39, of Boone, was arrested on a WFA - break/enter place of worship and WFA - larceny after break/enter. Schmidt was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
