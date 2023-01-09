The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 3
ARREST: Timothy C. Robinson, 54, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Robinson was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 4
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Hwy 321.
ARREST: William C. Cuthbertson, 35, of Newland, was arrested on a a warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. Cuthbertson was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Susan P. Dale, 42, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. No court date or bond was listed.
ARREST: Wesley A. Cox, 29, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Cox was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Jan. 5
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Bluebird Lane.
ARREST: Robert D. Jennings, 24, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest - probation violation and on a WFA - assault on a female. Jennings was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brendon M. Wiles, 35, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest - failure to appear. Wiles was issued a Feb. 6 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Jan. 6
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Tanner Road.
LARCENY: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of N Westside Drive.
ARREST: David L. Davis, 59, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Davis was issued a Feb. 17 court date and no bond.
Jan. 7
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Recovered property was reported in the 800 block of NC Hwy 105.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Skyler Lane.
ARREST: Benjamin L. Hicks, 40, of Deep Gap, was arrested on two order for arrests. Hicks was issued a Feb. 15 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Breanna Clark, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Clark was issued a Feb. 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kathy R. Woodard, 49, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Woodard was issued a Feb. 17 court date and no bond.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.