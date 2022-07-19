Maverick

Deputy Aaron Watson and Deputy Derrick Wood give a demonstration of how Maverick would “apprehend” someone.

 Photo submitted

SUGAR GROVE — Two Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped by the Western Watauga Senior and Community Center and gave a talk and demonstration with their K9 Maverick.

Deputy Derrick Wood and Deputy Aaron Watson talked to the seniors about the K-9 unit and then gave a demonstration with Maverick “apprehending someone.”

According to Director Cindy Lamb, the seniors loved the July 13 lunchtime talk and want them to come back again.

“The Sheriff’s department has always been so wonderful to come and make our seniors feel special,” Lamb said. “Sheriff Hagaman and about seven of the deputies came out last year and participated in our Christmas Drive-Thru event. Our seniors always love having them come to our senior center.”

presentation

Deputy Aaron Watson and Deputy Derrick Wood talk about what the WCSO K9 unit does.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.