WATAUGA — Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said his office is looking into claims Brian Laundrie is in the Boone area, "but nothing has been verified" after social media posts claimed he was in spotted in the area during a national manhunt.
Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of Gabby Petito. A warrant is also out for his arrest. The warrant states "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1029(a)(i): ‘Use of Unauthorized Devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."
"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a Sept. 23 statement. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."
Posts have been making rounds on the Facebook page Appalachian Classifieds that claim Laundrie is in the Boone area. The post claims that people are "reporting seeing Brian Laundrie in Boone, NC."
The post states "We know he is very family with the Appalachian Trail and very well could be on it."
The FBI has not provided any update on potential whereabouts of Laundrie outside of the statement made on Sept. 23.
