Wreathe laying

County Deputies, Sheriff Len Hagaman and Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller gathered at the memorial in front of WCSO for a moment of silence and a wreathe-laying ceremony.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office marked the 10-year anniversary of the death of Deputy William Mast on Tuesday, July 26.

County Deputies, Sheriff Len Hagaman and Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller gathered at the memorial in front of WCSO for a moment of silence and a wreathe-laying ceremony.

Deputy William Mast

Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Mast Jr. was killed in the line of duty on July 26, 2012.

