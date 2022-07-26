WATAUGA — Deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office marked the 10-year anniversary of the death of Deputy William Mast on Tuesday, July 26.
County Deputies, Sheriff Len Hagaman and Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller gathered at the memorial in front of WCSO for a moment of silence and a wreathe-laying ceremony.
“We will not forget the sacrifice Will made. We tell of his heroism to new deputies, so Will’s influence lives on,” Hagaman said.
In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 26, 2012, WSCO deputies responded to a mobile home on Hardin Road in response to a 911 call. As they arrived, a suspect opened fire, wounding Deputy William Mast Jr., 23.
Another deputy accompanying Mast immediately returned fire and struck the shooter, identified by the State Bureau of Investigation at the time as 33-year-old Mitchell Allen Trivette, the Watauga Democrat reported in 2012.
Mast was hired by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on July 1, 2009. Mast is survived by his wife, who was pregnant at the time, and other family in the area.
Hagaman said the Mast’s wife, Paige, has been “a rock” and has raised their son up “with Will’s laugh, his bubbling personality, and she has molded (Mast’s son) with a deep love of God.”
“Without question, a day does not go by without remembering our heroes,” Hagaman said. “They say time heals all wound. We are still in a healing phase, and will be for life.”
Major Kelly Redmon said the loss of Deputy Mast is still as present today as it was 10 years ago.
“The wound never heals from a tragic loss of a coworker, and friend and a family member,” Redmon said. “We look at the memorial in front of the Sheriff’s Office every day, and we see the names that are engraved there, and we know that they are much more than a name. The loss is very personal to us as an agency, and like any family we come together and comfort each other. We laugh, we cry and we tell stories about William and his life and work.”
Redmon said a quote from President John F. Kennedy sums up how he and other deputies who knew Mast feel. The quote is “A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.”
“And we as a county and as the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office will always remember William Mast,” Redmon said.
Each year, the William Mast Motorcycle Ride takes place to raise money for a scholarship fund for a student at Watauga High School who wishes to pursue a career in law enforcement, fire or medic field in honor of Mast. This year, Tanner Hollars and Gracie Proffit were awarded the scholarship.
