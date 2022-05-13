BOONE — Watauga High School math teacher Shaun Sikes was named Watauga County Schools district-wide Teacher of the Year on May 13 during a surprise visit to his classroom from family, peers and Watauga County Schools Staff.
Sikes was presented the award by Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott, who was joined by several members of the Watauga County Schools central office staff and outgoing WCS Teacher of the Year Misty Hyler.
Each year, Watauga County Schools celebrates its Teacher of the Year winner with a surprise ceremony. Staff at WCS work to coordinate visits from family and friends to surprise the winning teacher in their classroom.
Elliott thanked Sikes for his work and his flexibility over the past school years.
“Shaun is a truly incredible teacher who has been a great asset to our community over the past few school years,'' Elliott said. “I think he’s taught most of the math classes we offer at WHS — and when we needed someone to step in and cover an AP Computer Science course, he went back for additional training so he could teach that, too. Shaun’s the kind of teacher that will do whatever it takes to make sure students are cared for, no matter the class subject or role.”
Watauga County Schools Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers at each school. The Watauga County Schools District-wide Teacher of the Year is chosen through a process that includes interviews, unannounced teacher observations in classrooms, and a review of a written statement of teaching philosophy prepared by each candidate.
This year’s selection committee included Board of Education Member Dr. Jay Fenwick, 2020-21 Rookie Teacher of the Year Audrey Jones, 2020-21 Teacher of the Year Misty Hyler, Blowing Rock School Principal Patrick Sukow and Parkway School Principal Patty Buckner.
Gifts and recognitions for Watauga County Schools teachers of the year are made possible by support from The Meadowbrook Inn and Conference Center, OP Smiles, Chick-Fil-A, Mast Store, Appalachian State University, Mellow Mushroom, Wendy’s/Tar Heel Capital, Hickory Crawdads, South’s Specialty Clothiers, Appalachian Ski Mountain, Grandfather Mountain and Ripley’s Aquarium.
