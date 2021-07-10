WATAUGA — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.,has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Watauga and Ashe counties until 7:45 p.m. July 10.
Locations impacted include Boone, Jefferson, West Jefferson, Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain, Lansing and Foscoe.
At 6:49 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Flatwood to Valle Crucis, moving southeast at 15 mph, according to NWS.
Locally, NWS stated heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.
NWS asks community members to prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For safety, NWS advises people to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to stay away from windows.
