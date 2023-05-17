WATAUGA — Seven fire departments in Watauga County received nearly $170,000 in grants from the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Beaver Dam, Cove Creek, Deep Gap, Meat Camp, Shawneehaw, Beach Mountain and Zionville volunteer fire departments received a total of $168,802.17 in grants.
“Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don’t grow with their responsibilities,” Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey said in a press release. “Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely.”
At Cove Creek VFD, a grant of $12,500 will be used to purchase individual Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) face masks for personnel.
“Keeping our volunteer firefighters healthy and well is a top priority for us,” said CCVFD Chief Steve Marks. “We are grateful that the Department of Insurance Office of the State Fire Marshal has provided us with much needed funding to assist with purchasing this vital equipment. Special thanks to our Assistant Chief Barbara Jones and Safety Officer Laramie Combs, both of whom have worked diligently to prepare for and secure this grant. Keeping our volunteers safe is indeed a team effort.”
The $27,375 awarded to Zionville VFD will be used to purchase new equipment.
“We are just thrilled to receive this years grant and it will be used to order new turnout gear and other equipment to update some older equipment to better serve the Zionville community,” ZVFD Chief Ross Rominger said.
At Deep Gap VFD, the $24,298.17 grant will be used to buy portable radios and turnout gear.
“The average cost for fire protection equipment and materials has increased 60% since 2020, which makes these grants essential for our department and others,” DGVFD Chief Seth Norris said. “We depend heavily on grants to supplement our tax-based revenues so that we can continue providing excellent services for our community. I am thankful to Commissioner Causey and the North Carolina Legislature for their continued support of the North Carolina Volunteer Fire Department Fund.”
The other four volunteer departments receiving funds are:
Meat Camp VFD: $26,994
Beaver Dam VFD: $19,172
Shawneehaw VFD: $28,463
Beach Mountain VFD: $30,000
The General Assembly created the Volunteer Fire Department Fund in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies. The grant funds must be matched dollar-for-dollar for an amount approved up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 per year from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $30,000. Since the program’s inception, the Department of Insurance has distributed $167,334,075.94 to volunteer fire departments across the state, according to NCOSFM.
