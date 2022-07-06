BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Community Foundation has awarded scholarships to qualified students for more than 30 years. Each scholarship has been for four years and/or 12 semesters of higher education.
To date, 125 scholarships have been awarded with 95% of these recipients completing their degrees. Scholarships to date have totaled over $1.3 million.
For 2022, the Foundation is proud to present the following:
Jane and Dan Wolfe Scholarship ($15,000) – Emma Knight
Tessien Family Scholarship ($5,000) – Lilly Brown
Jean and Walter Wilkinson Scholarship ($5,000) – Zade Tincher
Robert Hess Scholarship ($5,000) – Ryan Fox
David and Nancy Rankin Scholarship ($2,500) – Cristian Hamilton
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship (ASU) ($2,000) — Jillian Russert
Blowing Rock Community Foundation Scholarship ($1000) — Elle Nichols
With the addition of these seven students, the Foundation will fund scholarships for 19 students during the 2022-23 academic year.
At spring commencement programs in May, the following scholarship students received their diplomas:
Wesley Harwood and Kate Kearse – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Breanna Meadows – University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Mary Alexis Lippard – Appalachian State University, and
Megan Searcy – Gardner Webb University
Jasmine Van Dyke graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in December, 2021.
“The Foundation is proud of these students and is assured of their success in the future,” said Sandy Miller, chair of the foundation’s board of trustees.
