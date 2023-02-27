SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Seven Devils Town Hall. 

Seven Devils has past due property taxes from 2022, and financial officer Helga Sappington provided a report to the council of the taxes. The town authorized a Property Tax Lien process, brought up by member Jeffrey Williams and seconded by member Leigh Sasse. It was unanimously approved. Williams also made a motion to set a public hearing on March 14 at 5 p.m. and all members agreed. 

