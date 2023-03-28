SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at Seven Devils Town Hall.
The Town of Seven Devils began with an open public hearing for the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. Seven Devils Director of Parks and Recreation Jewel McKinne presented to the council on what to expect from the new park, and how it will be paid for.
The park will be located outside of Seven Devils Town Hall, and will consist of a playground, dog park, a picnic pavilion, a stage, a community garden and a PARS course. If the town receives the PARTF Grant, $250,000 would be paid by the grant. The TDA committee will match the grant.
The grant is due on May 1, and the open hearing is just one step in the application process. Community members are participating in the application by either signing or writing their own letter of recommendations to show their support for the park. As of March 27, 45 citizens of Seven Devils have submitted a letter.
The town will know if they received the grant by this fall, and will begin building in the spring of 2024.
“If we don’t get the grant, we will just have to build it in stages. Instead of spending half a million all at one time, we would break it up over a couple of years and pay for it with grant money we have already received or TDA donations,” Seven Devils Town Manager Johnathan Harris said.
The council also discussed dates for the annual budget workshop. The council will hold the first workshop of the year April 27, and will be followed with ones on May 10, May 24 and June 7. The annual budget workshop is to discuss, and draft, the annual operating budget for the year. Although there are four meeting times set, the council will only meet for the amount of meetings necessary to complete the drafts. These meetings are open to the public.
The council voted to table the discussion on the changing the furniture in the boardroom due to the town manager being out of town. The furniture in the boardroom has been transferred from the old Seven Devils Town Hall, and as of now, requires three council members to have their back to the public during meetings. The council hopes to change the setup in the boardroom to allow better live streaming of meetings, and to ensure members are facing the public.
The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 11.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.