SEVEN DEVILS — Seven Devils Town Council approved a proclamation recognizing Resilient and Thriving Communities Week at the latest meeting.
On Tuesday, April 11, Seven Devils Town Council reorganized the agenda to have citizen comments before discussing old business. The reorganization allowed Tiffany Williams, a member of Watauga Compassion Community Initiative and Seven Devils community member, to speak on behalf of the WCCI.
“(WCCI is) just a collaboration of mental health providers in the helping professions (that) get together monthly to figure out how we make our community safe, healthy and thriving and to mitigate adverse childhood experiences because we know that when children experience trauma, they experience poor health outcomes later in life,” Williams said in support of the Resilient and Thriving Communities Week that was discussed in the last meeting.
The council unanimously approved the proclamation. The proclamation proclaims Resilient and Thriving Communities Week for April 29 to May 6. An amendment was made to the proclamation related to statistics and to make clear where some of the numbers originated.
The council also amended its previous meeting’s minutes due to grammatical errors.
The council approved master plans for the upcoming park in Seven Devils. The park will be behind the Town Hall and will include a pavilion, playground, bathrooms, a dog park and more. As of April 11, the council received 76 letters of recommendation from the community.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is Tuesday, May 9.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.