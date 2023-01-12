SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council met for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Seven Devils Town Hall.
The town addressed the amendment of new zoning plans that will reduce the amount of high density areas and an increase in low density areas, and the adjustment of the budget.
The council agreed to send the revised zoning proposal to the city planner after ordinance was revised after the November meeting. The revision consists of four additional units to be added to the high density areas, changing it from 128 to 131 units. The council is still inviting public comments both online and in person.
The council also approved the budget amendment, which was a reduction by $23,776 due to overestimation of property tax returns by the town during March 2022.
Mayor Pro Tem Brad Lambert and Council Member Jeffrey Willams were not in attendance for this meeting.
The next meeting of the Seven Devils Town Council will be Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.