Seven Devils helicopter landing

A helicopter lands in the Seven Devils Town Hall parking lot to transport an injured police officer to the hospital. 

 Photo submitted

SEVEN DEVILS — A Seven Devils police officer was injured Friday afternoon, according to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland.

Garland said the officer was on the scene of a car accident in the 300 block of Greencove Drive when the rocks he was on gave way. He said the officer fell down the bank, and a tree hit the officer in the head.

  

