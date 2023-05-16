SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council discussed emergency medical responder certifications and voting locations for the municipal elections at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 9.
Mayor Larry Fontaine recognized six members of the Seven Devils Volunteer Fire Department that passed their EMR certification recently. In celebration of the members that passed, a brief reception will be held at the June 13 Town Council meeting.
“I feel a lot safer knowing that even though the response time from the Watauga Medics is historically long, over 25 minutes, knowing that you have something here as a barrier is soothing,” Fontaine said.
The Seven Devils council is hoping to partner with Foscoe in the future to staff an ambulance in Seven Devils.
“We’re all paying county taxes, we need to be protected. In our little town, we have between eight and 10 homes going up right now. The area is growing, and our response is growing as well. So there’s going to be further discussion about that,” Fontaine said.
All of the volunteer fire department members that attended EMR training have passed the state test and two new members were added to the department.
Town Manager Johnathan Harris then discussed the options for locations of where the community can go to vote for the upcoming 2023 municipal elections. The options included the Town Hall or Community Center. After voting, the council agreed that Harris confer with the Board of Elections director on the best site.
The PARTF grant application for amenities in the park at Seven Devils has been submitted to the state of North Carolina Parks and Recreation, and results should be received by late summer, according to Harris.
The next regular town council meeting will be held on June 13.
