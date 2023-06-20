EMR honorees

Pictured are Brad Lambert, Marino Fernandez, Matthew Millsaps, Thomas Bookstaver and Wayne Bonomo, and not pictured is Matthew Hayes. Each received their EMR certification and were celebrated with a reception after the latest town council meeting at Seven Devils.

 Photo Submitted

SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council recognized several individuals who recently passed their EMR certification, as well as amended the 2023-24 budget at its June 13 meeting.

Amendments to the 2023-24 fiscal year budget were approved at the meeting with minor alterations to the original document due to revenues and expenditures being different than anticipated previously.

