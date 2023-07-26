Watauga County seal

WATAUGA — A series of meetings will be held on housing in Watauga County with goal of the series to identify root causes of housing problems and identify ways that the county can address these problems.

The topic of the first meeting will be an overview of the economics of housing and homelessness in Watauga County. The meeting will be on Monday, July 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Board Room located in the Watauga County Administration Building at 814 West King Street, Boone.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.