WATAUGA — A series of meetings will be held on housing in Watauga County with goal of the series to identify root causes of housing problems and identify ways that the county can address these problems.
The topic of the first meeting will be an overview of the economics of housing and homelessness in Watauga County. The meeting will be on Monday, July 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Board Room located in the Watauga County Administration Building at 814 West King Street, Boone.
