BOONE — Graduating Watauga High School seniors and their families gathered May 24 at Alliance Bible Fellowship to celebrate the end of their high school career.
The baccalaureate was an optional non-denominational Christian service that was student-led. Five seniors — Macie Keller, Chelsi Hodges, Luci Brooke Creed, Emily Hill and Mattie Smith — planned the event.
“This event is kind of like a blessing service for all the graduates, just something to send us off with like a good luck message before graduation this weekend,” Keller said.
The five seniors put the event on for the entire senior class, which Smith said was very meaningful to her.
“It’s something that we’ve all been really dedicated to the past couple months,” Smith said.
Creed said the event meant a lot to all five of them as she said the church is a big part of their lives. Hill said that, as Christian leaders, the group put their heart and soul into the event.
“God is our foundation of life. Celebrating with him and celebrating all of us getting through these past four years of high school means so much to us,” Hill said.
The Mount Vernon Youth Praise band and the Watauga High School choir performed worship songs at the event. Pastors from multiple churches also presided over the event that featured a blessing of the graduates.
