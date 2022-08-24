NC Wildlife Resources Commission logo

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.

“With deer season opening in less than a month, we wanted to get the news of this second positive out as quickly as possible,” said Brad Howard, chief of the Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division. “It’s imperative that hunters understand how important it is to submit samples to help determine how prevalent CWD is here in North Carolina. It’s also crucial that we enlist their help to not give the disease a ride to new areas.”

