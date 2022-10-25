BLOWING ROCK — A second brush fire in Watauga County in less than a week was caused by ashes, according to Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey.
Blowing Rock Fire was dispatched to the area of Twin Branches Road in Blowing Rock for a report of a brush fire at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 25.
In total, about 0.2 acres were burned, according to Harsey. The cause of the fire was ashes being blown out of an outdoor fireplace into leaves and pine needles. Harsey said the fire was "very close to the house." A fire in Boone on Oct. 22 was caused by ash disposal and was about two acres.
Harsey encourages community members to be proactive in defending property by creating a defensible space around the home.
"Remove leaves and other fuels from around decks, porches, gutters and landscape beds," Harsey said. "This is the second fire in a week accidentally started by ashes. Be diligent in the safe disposal of ashes."
Blowing Rock Fire and North Carolina Forestry units responded.
