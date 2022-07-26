This "acro bag" sculpture is featured in the Blowing Rock Women's Club silent auction, with bids accepted through July 30. The sculpture is by renowned regional artists John Littleton and Kate Vogel, based in Bakersville, N.C.
This "Acro Bags" sculpture by John Littleton and Kate Vogel, originally priced at $3,500, was donated to the Blowing Rock Women's Club in support of the non-profit's college scholarship program supporting Blowing Rock students. The piece is being sold via silent auction, with bids accepted through 3 p.m., Saturday, July 30, at the club's Village Thrift, 8332 Valley Boulevard, Blowing Rock.
BLOWING ROCK — Mere tote bags don't usually get a lot of attention at Village Thrift in Blowing Rock, but when they are blown glass sculptures, "acro bags" by world renowned artists John Littleton and Kate Vogel — and they are the featured item in a silent auction to raise money for the Blowing Rock Women's Club college scholarship program — well, think again. They are creating quite a stir.
Twelve inches tall, these Acro Bags by Littleton and Vogel were originally priced at $3,500. The Women's Club has set a reserve for the bidding, but the highest bid over the reserve will go home with these artistic treasures.
The pieces can be seen and bids placed at Village Thrift (8332 Valley Boulevard, Blowing Rock), Wednesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bidding ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.
Ann Rhyne of the Women's Club explained, "Our pricing team will review the bids at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1. The person with the highest bid above the reserve will be contacted and the winner must pay and pick up the Acro Bags by 3 p.m., Aug. 6.
"We are very grateful for this extremely valuable donation to our scholarship program and excited that someone has an opportunity to give this precious, exquisite sculpture a new home," said Rhyne. "It will be a win for our scholarship recipients in the coming year as well as a win for the high bidder."
After awarding $75,000 in college scholarships to Blowing Rock students this past spring, the Blowing Rock Women's Club and its thriving Village Thrift shop gained significant traction in the community, including its welcoming new members excited by the club's mission.
