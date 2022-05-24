BOONE — During its May meeting, the Watauga County Board of Education honored outgoing Senior Student Board Representative Isabella Sibaja for her work on the school board over the past two years.
Superintendent Scott Elliott thanked Sibaja for her work on the board over a particularly difficult pair of school years.
“During her time with the board, Ms. Sibaja brought different strengths and unique perspectives to our work,” Elliott said. “She led with excellence through two tumultuous years and found creative ways to help students adjust to the many changes and difficulties we faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Elliott announced that Sibaja had been accepted and was planning to attend Princeton University in the fall.
The Watauga County Board of Education is home to two representatives from the student body each year, a Junior and Senior from Watauga High School. The student board reps are selected after an application and interview process with members of the board.
Each month, they are responsible for presenting a report to the board on events and issues at WHS, and serve as a liaison between middle and high school students and the school board.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.