WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education approved a mental health plan for the school system at its July 26 meeting.
In June 2020, the North Carolina General Assembly passed an act requiring preK-12 schools to adopt and to implement a school-based mental health plan that includes programs for mental health training and suicide risk referrals.
The plan for Watauga County Schools is to offer an improvement plan for social/emotional learning, provide prevention initiatives and an adoption of a suicide prevention protocol, according to the mental health plan sheet presented to the board.
Starting in July, current licensed staff at WCS — including principals, assistant principals, general education teachers and exceptional children program teachers — are required to complete six hours of mental health and social/emotional training by Dec. 31.
New hires at WCS will need to complete those six hours of training as well as two hours of training on child sexual abuse and human trafficking prevention. All staff will be required to complete those two hours of training on even numbered years after the first year the training is adopted.
“We have a menu of more than six hours so that we can allow for employees to have a little bit of choice about what they’re doing,” WCS Student Services Director Paul Holden told the board. “We’ve been in conversations with the student service directors across the state, and many of them are doing the same thing.”
The training has a list of more than 15 courses staff can choose from to meet the six hours of required training. The training courses include dating violence, youth suicide, self-injury and cutting, gang awareness and making schools safe and inclusive for LGBTQ students.
The plan also outlines how the school system will provide students and staff with the resources for mental health support as well as providing students with a comprehensive program of social/emotional learning opportunities.
Holden also gave an overview on the health resources WCS has for students and how they had been operating. One group he talked about were the school nurses, which he praised.
“Our nurses were exhausted at the end of the year,” Holden said. “They just had to work really hard. Calling parents and talking to them and just doing it from sunup to sundown. They did a great job. Everyone’s very proud of them this past year. “
The goal of student services at WCS, Holden said, is to provide support to faculty, staff and administrators to ensure student academic progress and success; provide support to students and their families to meet the challenges of a complex world; and to provide expertise to students, families, faculty and staff in areas of physical and mental health and social function and community collaboration.
The school system has nine full-time school nurses with a tenth part-time nurse. The school system also employees five school social workers. In its K-8 schools, the school system has 11 school counselor positions with another four at the high school level. The system also has four school psychologist positions.
“Our job is to support the classroom teacher and we see that as our job role,” Holden said. “We really want to help identify challenges as they’re identified by folks at the school and then for us to have further conversations with parents and see if we can help connect them with resources that’s really going to help the family do better.”
