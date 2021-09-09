BOONE — The Schaefer Center presents performing arts series will cap seating at 800 through December.
Face coverings will be required for students, faculty, staff and patrons, regardless of vaccination status, the Schaefer Center announced on Sept. 9.
The Schaefer Center Presents Performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, also announced its 2021-22 season on Sept. 9.
The academic year series offers students, faculty, staff and the community a diverse array of music, theatre and dance designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the campus and surrounding area.
October and November feature two in-person events at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts: Broadway’s Tony-winning actor-writer Sarah Jones in a one-woman performance, An Evening with Sarah Jones, which offers a livestream option; and two of bluegrass music’s best, Yonder Mountain String Band and the Del McCoury Band, in a double-bill concert that also features a livestream option.
A free virtual YouTube Live round-table discussion with award-winning author-artist Nora Krug, held in conjunction with App State’s Common Reading program, kicks off the season in September. The fall events are on sale now; tickets for the spring season — which welcomes Nobuntu, BalletX and Rosanne Cash — go on sale later in the year.
Tickets for fall 2021 events are available at theschaefercenter.org, in person at the Schaefer Center box office at 733 Rivers Street, or by calling (828) 262-4046.
The APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series embarks on another all-virtual season. All events are free and open to families everywhere, with extended viewing periods available for all performances. Complementary educator workshops are available for select events. Advance registration for both is required at https://theschaefercenter.org/applause/.
