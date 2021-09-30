NEWLAND — Embezzlement and an improvised explosive device were components of an investigation that led to an arrest on Sept. 27 in Linville of former Grandfather Mountain Highland Games employee Thomas Dewey Taylor.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Director Anjanette Grube released the following information regarding the case in a Thursday, Sept. 30.
"The SBI was notified that a former Grandfather Mountain Highland Games employee was suspected of embezzling money/committing financial credit card theft. Upon further investigation after an agent responded, an improvised explosive device with ignitable liquids was/were located, initiating a multi-agency response which included the SBI, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local emergency services. The items were properly and safely disposed of," according to the statement. "After consultation with District Attorney Seth Banks, Thomas Dewey Taylor Jr. was identified as a suspect and was subsequently arrested... The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is available."
Taylor, 43, of 316 Snowshoe in Newland, has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction in connection with the Linville incident.
Taylor's bond was initially set at $500,000, but in an appearance at Avery County Courthouse in Newland on Wednesday, Sept. 29, District Court Judge Ted McIntyre reiterated the charges and bond was increased to $1 million, with Taylor's next scheduled court date set for Tuesday, Oct. 26.
“All of the agencies worked together and fully cooperated with one another,” Avery County Sheriff Frye said on Sept. 28 following the incident. “We had resources we needed immediately in order to contain and investigate the situation. ATF came in and helped tremendously. Everybody was working together.”
Neal Falvey contributed reporting to this story. This story is developing. Click to www.averyjournal.com as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.