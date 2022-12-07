Len Hagaman Award.jpg

Len Hagaman III was presented with the Safety and Heroism award from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Pictured: NC DPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, Len Hagaman, Chief Deputy Secretary, adult correction and juvenile justice Tim Moose, Chief Deputy Secretary for Administration Casandra Hoekstra and Chief of Staff Jane Gilchrist.

 Photo courtesy NC DPS

WATAUGA — On April 28, 2021, when his fellow law enforcement officers were wounded and trapped inside with an armed subject, SBI Special Agent Len Hagaman III risked his life and entered the scene as part of a rescue team.

For those actions, Hagaman III — son of Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman Jr. — was awarded the Badge of Excellence for Safety and Heroism by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.