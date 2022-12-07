Len Hagaman III was presented with the Safety and Heroism award from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Pictured: NC DPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, Len Hagaman, Chief Deputy Secretary, adult correction and juvenile justice Tim Moose, Chief Deputy Secretary for Administration Casandra Hoekstra and Chief of Staff Jane Gilchrist.
WATAUGA — On April 28, 2021, when his fellow law enforcement officers were wounded and trapped inside with an armed subject, SBI Special Agent Len Hagaman III risked his life and entered the scene as part of a rescue team.
For those actions, Hagaman III — son of Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman Jr. — was awarded the Badge of Excellence for Safety and Heroism by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
“I feel honored to have been mentioned alongside the outstanding awardees as many of them showcased their highest commitment to their fields and communities,” Hagaman III told the Watauga Democrat.
Hagaman III was one of 43 employees recognized during the Nov. 29 annual Badge of Excellence Ceremony.
The Badge of Excellence award is the department’s highest honor and, since 2015, has been bestowed on DPS employees who have made outstanding contributions to the department, state government and the people of North Carolina. In their professional and personal lives, these recipients embody the department’s mission of reducing crime, enhancing public safety and serving the communities where they live.
The April 28 standoff occurred
deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle just outside of Boone at 9:44 a.m. Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox, entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property, according to the WCSO.
After entering, the deputies discovered the bodies of Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and George Wyatt Ligon, 58, and began searching the home, according to WCSO Major Kelly Redmon. The deputies were allegedly fired upon by a suspect identified by the WCSO as Isaac Alton Barnes, 32. Fox and Ward called for backup from responding agencies, which responded immediately, according to Redmon.
Fox and Ward were both killed.
The Boone Police Department, Appalachian State Police Department, Boone Fire Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted the WCSO in responding to the situation initially.
The incident caused a wave of emotions for Hagaman III, including being scared — as he thought about his family and as he thought about his “brothers who were inside.”
“With all of that going through my mind, I did not hesitate when asked to be part of the rescue team,” Hagaman III said. “I personally knew and had worked with the men and women I was going in with and knew that we had the best chance to get our fellow brother out, knowing all along they would have done the same for us. That’s what you do for your family.”
Hagaman III had always wanted to work in law enforcement and be in the medical field. He said his family “has always instilled in me to give back to my home and community.”
“I wanted to return what I could and help make the community a safer place to live,” Hagaman said.
After being hired by the Boone Police Department as a patrol officer and later an investigator, Hagaman III was one of two tactical Emergency Medical Technicians on the Special Operations Response Team for approximately seven years.
He worked with numerous SBI agents while at BPD and said he knew he could serve the state of North Carolina as well as maintain his service to Boone and Watauga County.
“I am fortunate to be a part of the SBI and still able to work with all of my law enforcement and first responder families in Boone, all of Watauga County, and surrounding counties,” Hagaman III said.
Another Watauga County native was also honored with a Badge of Excellence award by NCDPS.
In July of 2021, Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agent in Charge Chess McQueen saw the need for changes in ALE’s Hickory District and subsequently spearheaded a restructuring of his district. The results were significant, according to DPS, improvements in staffing, efficiency and morale. McQueen was awarded the badge for Innovation and Efficiency.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.