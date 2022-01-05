Santa Claus and his elves visited High Country Caregivers early this year to provide Christmas gifts to nearly 150 children who are being raised by grandparents and other family members.
This was made possible with help from individuals, community partners and private industries. Jacob Willis, executive director of HCC, was pleased with the results of the gift drive.
“I cannot believe how much we received from the community,” Willis said. “Without their support, we simply could not have provided the gifts to our kids.”
The annual Angel Tree drive was supported by countless private individuals, as well as community and corporate sponsors Echota Realty, The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Jill Preyer, Planet Tan, The Renew Store in Avery County, Munday Electric, Quality Electric and Spangler Restoration. Thanks to their generosity, HCC provided toys, clothing, games and so much more to 148 children in Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancy counties.
Watauga Opportunities provided 150 gift baskets. The Watauga County Bar Association and Carolina Mountain Title held a toy drive for HCC, bringing in more than 100 toys. Filled stockings were provided by Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 and Motherboard.
The Kennedy-Herterich Foundation and the Hunger and Health Coalition provided turkeys for every family.
“We are simply in awe of the generosity our community partners and donors have provided,” said Willis. “Thank you so much for helping our families this Christmas.”
This season of giving was topped off with a festive Christmas party and meal on Dec. 17.
Every family in attendance received a gift certificate to a local restaurant thanks to the generous support of donors from the HCC Night at Chetola event and holiday photos were taken by Ashley Warren.
HCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to relatives, respite and resources for kinship caregivers and relatives caring for loved ones with life limiting illnesses in the High Country. HCC works with grandparents and other relatives to help them improve the lives of these children.
To discover what HCC does for kinship families or to donate, go to www.highcountrycaregivers.com or visit them on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.