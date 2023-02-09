BOONE — Samaritan’s Purse is responding to the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. Hours later, these countries were rocked by another 7.5-magnitude earthquake — killing more than 11,000 people and injuring thousands more.
Search and rescue efforts are still underway. Samaritan's Purse immediately mobilized disaster response specialists and began to position relief supplies for rapid deployment.
Samaritan’s Purse is preparing to deploy approximately 75 Disaster Assistance Response Team members and an Emergency Field Hospital — equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms — to Turkey along with critically needed supplies, such as hygiene items and tarp to aid families in the hardest-hit areas.
“This massive earthquake has devastated Turkey. Thousands of people were killed and hundreds of thousands have been left homeless and are searching for their loved ones. It is cold there and survivors are in shock—they need our help,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. “We are responding to meet needs in Jesus' Name. Please pray for all those who are suffering."
As needs continue to grow, the Boone-based organization will deploy additional disaster assistance specialists and supplies to the region.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.