BOONE — Safe Harbor’s High Country for Women has welcomed Tiffany Christian as the new Director of High Country Ministries at the Boone location.
Christian’s primary responsibility will be to increase awareness of Safe Harbor in the High Country and the services they provide. This awareness will also ultimately lead to engagement and collaboration with the community as a whole. Through these efforts, true life transformation of those Safe Harbor is looking to serve will result. Christian will be the face of Safe Harbor in the High Country.
“I am grateful for the foundation Nanette Franklin has laid by bringing Safe Harbor to the High Country. I am honored to be chosen to take the lead in the next steps of growing and expanding how this ministry serves our community. I look forward to finding ways to collaborate with others who, just as we do, want to see women’s — and by extension children’s and families lives be empowered, reaching their fullest potential,” Christian said.
In addition to Christian’s many impressive professional and academic accomplishments, she has a heart to serve. Over the years, Christian has volunteered at The Rock Church and Hickory Community Theater and has served on many boards, including Boone’s Chamber of Commerce, F.A.R.M Cafe’, Hospitality House and many other notable organizations.
Safe Harbor’s Executive Director, Vicki Murray said, “I’m very excited to have Tiffany as our ‘boots on the ground’ person. Tiffany is well connected in the community and she will work well with other agencies and raise awareness of the services offered through Safe Harbor.”
A non-profit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor offers a safety net to those women in our community who are hurting and experiencing homelessness or at-risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness. To learn more about Safe Harbor visit, www.safeharbornc.org or call (828) 326-7233.
