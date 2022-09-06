BOONE — Safe Harbor’s High Country for Women has welcomed Tiffany Christian as the new Director of High Country Ministries at the Boone location.

Christian’s primary responsibility will be to increase awareness of Safe Harbor in the High Country and the services they provide. This awareness will also ultimately lead to engagement and collaboration with the community as a whole. Through these efforts, true life transformation of those Safe Harbor is looking to serve will result. Christian will be the face of Safe Harbor in the High Country.

