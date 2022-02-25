BOONE — Safe Harbor High Country will host a Black Balloon Overdose Awareness event to honor the memory of those who have passed from an overdose.
The event will take place on March 5 at 11 a.m. at Harvest House Church and will have a guest speaker. Guests are encouraged to bring a photo and name of loved ones to include in a photo composite to be recognized as “someone loved and special.” Songs and prayers will be offered at the event.
For more information, contact Safe Harbor High Country at (828) 386-1515.
