Safe Harbor’s downtown Community Center for Women opened its doors to the public on Monday, Jan. 23.

HIGH COUNTRY — Safe Harbor Community Center for Women opened its doors to the public to offer a “safe, warm and loving environment” for High Country women looking for healthy and supportive community building.

The center, located at 890 West King Street in downtown Boone, serves continental breakfast and hot lunch; assists women with accessing resources and services; offers phone and computer access; and hosts support groups and other activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with check-in ending at 2 p.m. each day.

