HIGH COUNTRY — Safe Harbor Community Center for Women opened its doors to the public to offer a “safe, warm and loving environment” for High Country women looking for healthy and supportive community building.
The center, located at 890 West King Street in downtown Boone, serves continental breakfast and hot lunch; assists women with accessing resources and services; offers phone and computer access; and hosts support groups and other activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with check-in ending at 2 p.m. each day.
Safe Harbor Director of High Country Ministries Tiffany Christian said that while the center was founded to serve women staying in homeless shelters, any woman looking for resources and support in the area are welcome.
Modeled after the organization’s center in Hickory, Christian said many shelters close during the day, leaving women without a safe, consistent place to stay. She said in the High Country, there is a need for “encouraging” community for women with secure housing as well due to the isolation of living in a rural, mountainous area.
“We want to provide a safe, encouraging and loving place for women to be during the daytime,” Christian said. “We also provide support resources and referrals to different services they may need throughout the community. Whether they need a little more hands on help with job searches or are just looking for a place to engage with other people. So, while we were founded on the idea of serving women who are living in shelters, those are not the only women we are equipped to serve.”
Christian said the center is looking for volunteers to engage with center guests one-on-one, serve as a mentor, support office staff, host group activities, provide transportation and create cards of encouragement to send to women serving time in prison. She said volunteers are vital to their effort as their staff is limited.
The center, which opened on Monday, Jan. 23, was made possible by a “generous” grant from the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge, Christian said.
“We know the need, anecdotally, from the women we serve, if not empirically, and this program expansion was vital to our model of serving the whole woman on her journey to rebuild and renew her life, whatever that may look like,” Christian said. “The grant allowed us to move forward and open our doors so that potential donors could see what they are funding instead of being asked to buy into our vision, they can financially support a reality that is changing women’s lives and real, important, and practical ways.”
Moving forward, Christian said she hopes to be able to expand support groups by offering child care to make attendance more accessible, have on-site laundry, shower, and kitchen facilities and have center-specific parking. Currently, the center is located in downtown Boone which Christian said is a “great place to get started” but she hopes as services expand, the organization will have the ability to find a space more suitable to fulfill these goals.
Safe Harbor seeks to offer a “community for rebuilding, renewing and recovery” by instilling values of “integrity, compassion, humility, collaboration and empowerment.” They organization offers a variety of programs to women in recovery that can be found at www.safeharbornc.org.
Christian said any individual, community group or organization interested in learning more about Safe Harbor can email highcountryinfo@safeharbornc.org or call (828) 386-1515.
