BOONE — Matt Rupp, an attorney from Boone, announced that he filed for candidacy for District Court Judge hours before the North Carolina Supreme Court suspended candidate filing statewide.
The Supreme Court delayed candidate filing to consider whether the State’s newly redrawn congressional and legislative district election maps are constitutional. The Supreme Court’s order also postponed the primary elections until May 17.
Rupp, a Republican, filed for the seat currently held by Judge Larry Leake, who is not expected to run for re-election. The District is comprised of the counties of Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey and Madison.
In announcing his candidacy, Rupp said in a press release that his desire to positively impact the community called him to public service.
“Being a District Court Judge is not prestigious," Rupp said in the release. "The job entails making decisions in misdemeanor criminal cases, awarding custody of children, and helping abused or neglected juveniles find a safe and nurturing home. While lacking in prestige, it does provide the opportunity to shape people’s lives, impact families and improve our community.”
Rupp was raised in Boone and graduated from Watauga High School. He attended the University of Notre Dame and Duke Law School. After law school, Rupp was counsel to two committees on Capitol Hill: the House Government Reform Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee.
Rupp then served as an assistant district attorney for over a decade. After beginning his career in Mecklenburg County, former District Attorney Jerry Wilson recruited Rupp to return home to serve in the same capacity in Avery County. Under District Attorney Seth Banks, Rupp stated in a release that he handled every felony crime that occurred in Watauga County, including offenses against children and murder.
For the past four years, Rupp has worked in private practice with his wife, Sarah, and partner, Rob Angle, at the law firm of Angle, Rupp & Rupp.
Rupp is the President of the Watauga County Bar Association, board member of The Children’s Council, member of the Appalachian Ski Mountain Ski Patrol and proud father of three children.
