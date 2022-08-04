Old Communion Table at Rumple, repurposed

Found long abandoned and unused in the Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church attic, this table was rebuilt and refinished by church member Walt Baggstrom. Later, he discovered that it is ‘the old communion table’ that formerly served thousands of church members through the years. No one has yet been found who knows exactly how old this red maple piece of historic church furniture actually is.

BLOWING ROCK — Need for a “technology table” at the back of the sanctuary a few months ago prompted volunteers at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock to look in the attic, to see if there was something that could be repurposed.

“We got up in the attic and found an old table with a mountain of things piled on top of it,” said Walt Baggstrom, a longtime church member. “We dug through everything and got the table out, determining that it would be the perfect size for what we needed, with only a few modifications and a lot of refinishing. The surfaces had been pretty badly damaged after living, unused, in the attic and having stuffed thrown on top of it.”

