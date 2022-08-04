Found long abandoned and unused in the Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church attic, this table was rebuilt and refinished by church member Walt Baggstrom. Later, he discovered that it is ‘the old communion table’ that formerly served thousands of church members through the years. No one has yet been found who knows exactly how old this red maple piece of historic church furniture actually is.
BLOWING ROCK — Need for a “technology table” at the back of the sanctuary a few months ago prompted volunteers at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock to look in the attic, to see if there was something that could be repurposed.
“We got up in the attic and found an old table with a mountain of things piled on top of it,” said Walt Baggstrom, a longtime church member. “We dug through everything and got the table out, determining that it would be the perfect size for what we needed, with only a few modifications and a lot of refinishing. The surfaces had been pretty badly damaged after living, unused, in the attic and having stuffed thrown on top of it.”
Baggstrom, who is an accomplished woodworker, said he spent a lot of time on the refinishing.
“It was Judy Lilly who asked me to rebuild and refinish the table. I completely stripped the table surfaces down to bare wood, removing all of the previous staining and such, and then thoroughly sanded the entire thing,” said Baggstrom. “I had no idea what the table had previously been used for, but our technology guys needed one of the long sides opened up so they could sit at the table, as a desk of sorts. Then they also needed one of the short sides open so they could run cables and such.”
Baggstrom said he wasn’t long working on the project when he realized the table was made of red maple, which in many circles is considered for high quality furniture. After, multiple coats of stain and smoothing the finish, the table was placed at the back of the sanctuary, next to the sound system controls for use by the church’s “techies.”
“Recently, I toured the Manse and was talking with Terry Lentz, who served as contractor for all of the major renovations that were badly needed in the pastor’s home. The work on the Manse represented Phase 1 of Rumple’s 4-phase capital improvement project. Standing there, discussing all of the construction team’s great handiwork, a lady tapped me on the shoulder and asked, ‘Do you know for what that table you worked on was originally used?’ I replied that I had no idea, that we had just found it as an unused table in the attic. ‘It was the church’s old communion table,’ she said.
“I was floored,” admitted Baggstrom. “I have no idea how old the table is. Who knows? It might go all the way back to 1912 when the church was built, but so far I haven’t found anyone who remembers when the new furnishings were installed and this table moved into storage.”
