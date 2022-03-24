BLOWING ROCK — Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church has been certified as an Earth Care Congregation by Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2023. This honor speaks to the great commitment that Rumple has made to care for God’s earth.
The Earth Care Congregation certification is designed to recognize churches that make a commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden.
To become an Earth Care Congregation, this congregation affirmed an Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into their worship, education, facilities, and outreach.
Started in 2010 by the PC(USA), the goal of this program is to inspire churches to care for God’s earth in a holistic way, through integrating earth care into all aspects of their church life. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow their example.
Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church is just one of the 292 churches in the denomination choosing to dedicate themselves to intentional care of God’s earth in 2022. The congregation’s activities and commitment even in the midst of navigating limitations brought about by COVID-19 brings hope to their community and to the world.
“We believe that Rumple Church will inspire others to respond intentionally to God’s call to care for the earth,” says Jessica Maudlin, Associate for Sustainable Living and Earth Care Concerns for the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.).
