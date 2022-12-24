WATAUGA — Duke Energy has ended their requirement this morning for load curtailment, which affected Blue Ridge Energy members and others across the state with rolling blackouts to ensure power stability across North Carolina.
However, depending on continued extreme cold temperatures and power demand across the state, it may be necessary for Duke Energy to require utilities across the state to implement load curtailment again this evening or tomorrow.
Utilities across the state and region were forced to implement rolling blackouts to reduce use of electricity due to Duke Energy’s generation capacity emergency caused by the extreme cold.
These blackouts occurred on a rolling basis, affecting members across all of Blue Ridge Energy’s service area for one hour at a time. According to an Appalachian Regional Healthcare System spokesperson, Watauga Medical Center will not be disrupted by any blackouts.
Failure for utilities to comply with Duke Energy’s requirement to reduce power demand could have led to instability on the regional power grid and longer power disruptions.
“We appreciate member’s cooperation in reducing electricity usage and enduring the hour-long rolling black outs so that we can join with Duke and other utilities across the state to ensure reliable electricity for everyone,” said Alan Merck, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Ridge Energy. “Locally and across the state, we are experiencing record cold temperatures, which is also resulting in the highest load or demand for electricity we’ve seen on our system and across the state,” Merck added. “Additionally, it’s Christmas Eve when more people are at home, cooking, entertaining and requiring more power. Our goal is to help everyone stay warm and have the electricity needed for the holiday and their daily needs,” he added.
Line technicians continue working on outages occurring due to high winds and downed trees on power lines from severe weather affecting our area the past 24 hours. An overview of current outages as of noon Saturday are: Caldwell District: 42 members across the county are without power due to system damage in nine areas; Watauga District: 527 members across the county are without power due to damage in 37 locations; Ashe County: 223 members are without power due to damage in 19 locations; and Alleghany District: 497 members are without power due to damage in 11 locations.
Members who are currently experiencing an outage are advised to report it to Blue Ridge Energy in one of the following ways:
- Call 1-800-448-2383
- By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
- By text when signed up for outage texting(to sign up: be sure your mobile number is listed on your account and text START to 70216. Then, you can text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)
For outage status at any time:
- View the cooperative’s online outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.comor on our mobile app.
Previous story
WATAUGA — Blue Ridge Energy and New River Light and Power were implementing rolling blackouts to reduce their use of electricity due to a generation capacity emergency caused by the extreme cold Saturday morning.
These blackouts will occur on a rolling basis, affecting members in each Blue Ridge Energy district for one hour at a time. A little less than 450 BRE customers in Watauga are without power as of 10:22 a.m. New River Light and Power will also be implementing rolling blackouts that will last approximately 15 minutes.
The National Weather Service has called for a high of 9 degrees with wind chill value of -18 during the day Saturday.
At the request of Duke Energy, Blue Ridge Energy is reducing power demand on the system. Failure to reduce the power demand may lead to instability on the regional power grid.
Blue Ridge Energy’s members in the affected areas are requested to reduce the rebound effect on demand by adhering to the following guidelines where appropriate, but not to the point where life or health are endangered:
- Turn off all motors and lights until after the power is restored.
- Slowly over the next hour after power is restored, turn on only the needed appliances.
- Lower thermostat setting to the lowest comfortable setting
- Reduce water heater temperatures to 120 degrees
- Delay dishwashing and clothes washing until after the power emergency hours
- Minimize the use of lights
- Delay any other use of electricity until after the daytime power emergency hours if possible and safe
- Be prepared to implement these power reduction measures again in following days if required
“We apologize for any inconvenience this emergency situation may have on our members, but we have to reduce our power demand in the affected area to ensure the safety and stability of the transmission grid." Alan Merck, Chief Operating Officer for Blue Ridge Energy. "We urge every member to participate in this volunteer effort to help avoid additional power outages after power is restored. At Blue Ridge Energy, we have a strong history of working together, and I thank our members in advance for stepping forward in this emergency situation.”
Emergency Services Director Will Holt is also reiterating the importance of reducing demand wherever possible.
"If your pipes freeze, do not use an open flame, torch, etc. to thaw them out. That has caused more that one fire historically. Do not call 911 to report a power outage," Holt said. "Also, if you have an electric car charger, now is not the time to charge it. Do keep your phone and other emergency items charged."
Blue Ridge Energy is a member–owned electric cooperative providing power to some 78,000 consumers in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Alexander and Avery counties. For more information, visit www.blueridgeenergy.com or the cooperative’s social media on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
This story has been made free for all readers due to the public safety importance.
