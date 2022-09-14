Rocky Knob Pump track

A visualization of the pump track at Rocky Knob. 

 Graphic courtesy Explore Boone

BOONE — A major expansion of the riding opportunities at Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park is underway. The park’s current pump track was created in 2013 and has since become a popular destination for younger riders.

Under the planning direction of Destination by Design and in partnership with Explore Boone (the Watauga County Tourism Development Authority) and the Boone Area Cyclists, the American Ramp Company and Velosolutions will build an expanded, paved pump track at the current pump track's location.

