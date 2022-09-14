BOONE — A major expansion of the riding opportunities at Rocky Knob Mountain Bike Park is underway. The park’s current pump track was created in 2013 and has since become a popular destination for younger riders.
Under the planning direction of Destination by Design and in partnership with Explore Boone (the Watauga County Tourism Development Authority) and the Boone Area Cyclists, the American Ramp Company and Velosolutions will build an expanded, paved pump track at the current pump track's location.
“A pump track is a closed loop of banked turns and rollers that allows riders to create momentum by 'pumping' their bike,” said Kristian Jackson, Trail Boss for the Boone Area Cyclists, in a press release. “We are excited to have another destination-quality feature that will attract riders of all skill levels to the park, especially one with an outstanding view of our county.”
In addition to the new pump track, the area adjacent to the parking lot will also receive amenity upgrades. A new picnic shelter and flexible plaza open space will accompany the track. The parking will also be redesigned to allow better traffic flow and a new sign will greet visitors.
“Explore Boone is excited about the expansion and improvements at Rocky Knob Park. This is a great example of how tourism occupancy tax dollars can be used to create and improve facilities in the Boone area for residents and visitors,” said Wright Tilley, Executive Director of the Watauga County TDA, in a press release. “The Imagine Watauga master plan that we are currently working on with Destination By Design will help guide future outdoor recreation and tourism planning for Watauga County residents and visitors.”
The pump track is scheduled to be completed with a soft opening this fall, while the other amenities will follow in the spring of 2023 with a grand opening in May.
The Watauga County Tourism Development Authority (Explore Boone) is responsible for managing occupancy tax revenues collected from visitors staying in the area's short-term lodging establishments, including hotels, inns, and vacation rentals. A percentage of occupancy tax revenue can be dedicated to tourism-related infrastructure projects each year that will enhance the visitor experience and provide residents with new opportunities.
