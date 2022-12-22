WATAUGA — To help stay connected on how road conditions are across the Watauga County, the Watauga Democrat compiled some of the various street cameras in the area into one place. Other information including photos and videos will also be included as available. 

King Street Camera

App State Convocation Camera (Rivers Street)
Downtown Blowing Rock Camera (Corner of Main Street and Sunset Drive)
Beech Mountain Parkway Camera
Highway 184 Banner Elk Camera
App State's Sanford Mall Camera
CCC&TI Watauga Campus Camera

