After nearly a decade of holding rates steady, rising wholesale power and materials costs are driving the need for an overall 3.5 percent rate adjustment recently approved by Blue Ridge Energy’s board of directors after conducting a thorough cost-of-service study.

Beginning in October, the typical Blue Ridge Energy residential member using approximately 1,000 kWh of energy a month will see an additional $5 on their monthly electric bill.

