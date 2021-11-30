BOONE — Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, visited Boone to get a feel of what’s really happening with the supply chain in the country and how it’s affecting communities in his region.
As part of his position, Barkin is responsible for monetary policy, bank supervision, payment services and the Fed’s National IT organization. He is part of 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks that work with the national Board of Governors to strengthen the economy and communities. Barkin’s district — the Fifth District — is made up of North and South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, most of West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
“What I’m trying to do is get a feel, first of all, of what’s happening with the supply chain in the country,” Barkin said.
He said during his trips he talks to merchants who see supply chain shortages.
“I’m also hearing that they’re ordering enough volume that they think they’ll get supply in shape for Christmas,” Barkin said. “The issue is just that it’s so unpredictable. They don’t necessarily know which supply.”
While he was in Boone on Nov. 18 and 19, Barkin said he talked to a variety of businesses in the Boone area to try to understand what’s happening to their demand, which he said is very strong. He said labor and product is the real issue.
“Boone is unique in two ways,” Barkin said. “One is in this time of COVID-19, people have been moving to attractive destinations. Boone is an attractive destination. In this time of COVID-19, people have not been able to travel internationally, but domestic leisure — especially drive leisure — has been very busy. Boone has a lot of that. I think Boone has benefited mightily from COVID-19 relative to other parts of the country.”
He said Boone is also unique in that other areas have larger labor shortages than Boone does in part because of the Appalachian State population. Barkin talked to some of the leisure destinations in the area and said they seem to not have too much of an issue finding enough workers to get by.
The biggest issue he’s hearing, Barkin said, is related to housing.
“When you’re winning, city people want to move in,” Barkin said. “Housing doesn’t get manufactured overnight. And in this environment, it’s actually very slow to calm. Jobs are tight here, like they’re tight, but it’s not as bad as I’ve seen in some other markets. But housing is very tight.”
As far as looking at different communities, Barkin likes to find models that work in different areas to bring back to his colleagues.
“When you’ve got a great college in your town, that gives huge opportunities in terms of demand, but also labor supply,” Barkin said. “When you’ve got a in town area that’s attractive, it actually makes people want to come. When you’ve got a set of industries in the surrounding part around the leisure world, that’s also very supportive. I think the Boone product is a very interesting product. I talked to a lot of small towns (and) they’re trying to figure out how to capture some of that kind of magic.”
Barkin said other issues that he thinks about when coming to Boone and other communities is housing and transporting.
President and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce David Jackson said it was helpful to hear Barkin’s comments within the context of the local economic landscape.
“He and his team did quite a bit of research on the High Country business climate prior to their arrival, and used their visit to create some deeper connections that will help provide local context to some of the numbers they track at a national level,” Jackson said. “It was helpful for business leaders to hear Tom’s comments about where things are headed, and it was equally helpful to Tom’s team to see what conditions are really like in northwest North Carolina.”
One of the key issue Barkin spoke to App State students about was inflation. He said the biggest question is how long the price pressure will last. Critical to that is how long will the supply pressures last and how long will the labor challenge last.
“I’m digging in every community I go to on both the the supply side and the labor side,” Barkin said. “I’ve taken out of the supply side that these challenges are going to last for some time longer, but that businesses are being creative to try to work their way through it. I think the labor side, here it’s not as much of a challenge. I think it’s a big challenge in other places.”
For all the noise people hear about inflation and other supply chain issues, Barkin said the businesses he has talked to are having their best year ever.
“The reason they’re having their best year ever is that the underlying demand of this economy is incredibly strong,” Barkin said. “It’s strong because we have rebounded from this pandemic at a pace that is unprecedented in any of our lifetimes. This is the fastest recovery in any of our memories. And that fast recovery is just stretching our ability to fulfill, but if you will, that’s a better problem than some other ways we could be sitting right now.”
More information on the Richmond Federal Reserve can be found at www.richmondfed.org.
