WMC Ribbon Cutting .jpeg

The ribbon was cut on Aug. 30 at the new wing at Watauga Medical Center. Pictured left to right: David Jackson, Boone Chamber President; Brian Whitfield, Marla Schaefer Weishoff, Steve Weishoff, Jamie Schaefer, Bonnie Schaefer, Chuck Mantooth, UNC Health Appalachian CEO; Chris Petti, Ken Lewis, Mark Ricks, and Rob Hudspeth, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation President.

 Photo by Megan Mason courtesy Boone Area Chamber of Commerce

BOONE — While the new wing at Watauga Medical Center opened in late March, the ribbon was officially cut on Aug. 30 with a group of donors, staff and community members.

According to Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation President Rob Hudspeth, 1,300 donations contributed to the capital campaign, which has helped fund the expansion project that has reached more than $20 million so far.

  

