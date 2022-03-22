BLOWING ROCK — An estimated crowd of 95 village residents joined in a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday, Dear Blowing Rock” on March 13, all part of the Hometown Harvest Supper that was revived after missing the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings of people. The event was staged at the Blowing Rock Conference Center, on Goforth Road.
The covered dish potluck has been a much anticipated autumn event since being introduced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society more than a dozen years ago, but moved to the spring this year to coincide with the town birthday celebration and the Historical Society’s recognition of historical places or buildings.
While the dinner attracted all manner of sumptuous dishes crafted by the residents of the village — all eager to sample each others’ culinary masterpieces — the Blowing Rock Conference Center contributed the protein for the evening meal, a savory roast ham. And, of course it was hard to pass up the dessert table after the casseroles, salads and hams had found their way to appropriate destinations.
A special moment was the recognition of Antlers Bar as one of the historic places in Blowing Rock. Sisters Kim Hartley and Wendy Estes recalled their growing up years in The Antlers when their parents operated it. “I did my homework in the bar just about every night,” Hartley told The Blowing Rocket before confiding to the audience that she and her sister “...learned a lot of life’s lessons sitting at that bar.”
Bistro Roca Restaurant and The Antlers Bar is now owned by Cobb and Cindy Milner and they were on hand to receive the plaque commemorating the award. In addressing the crowd and thanking the Historical Society, Milner said that he and his wife were grateful that Keith Macdonald, Hartley and Estes’ father, had allowed them to keep The Antlers name.
“It is an important place in Blowing Rock history,” said Milner to a laughing crowd. “They sold spirits there before the sale of liquor was legal!”
Milner went on to relate the uncertainty of whether the new Bistro Roca and The Antlers Bar would be successful, but after almost two decades he thanked the many local patrons who have supported their work and made its ongoing operation possible.
In a final act of the evening, Blowing Rock Historical Society president Tom O’Brien asked for a show of hands as to whether the Hometown Harvest Supper and Town Birthday Party should continue as a joint event or returned to be separate events as in past years with the supper hosted in October of November. The vote was clearly split, but O’Brien declared that the joint event option received the most votes from his survey of the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.