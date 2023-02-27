RWC logo

BOONE — The newly formed Responder Wellness Coalition reached multiple high country agencies at one of its first  meetings on Tuesday, Feb. 21. During the meeting, attendees learned about the nonprofit's plan to support first responders in the High Country. 

The meeting began with organization founder Valerie Mailman introducing board members Tim Fox and Laura Wilson and the nonprofit's mission in the High Country to the roughly 50 attendees. The organization aims to increase access to mental health services for first responders by eliminating barriers such as accessibility, affordability and stigma. 

